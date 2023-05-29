American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $182.18. 2,692,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

