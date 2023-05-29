AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.