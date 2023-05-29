Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,417. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.52. Ames National has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ames National by 376,780.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ames National by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ames National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.