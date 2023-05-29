Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ames National Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,417. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.52. Ames National has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is 55.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.