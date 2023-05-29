Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.48 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.96.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

