Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Huntsman had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/9/2023 – Huntsman had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/9/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00.

5/8/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00.

5/7/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $24.00.

4/17/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HUN opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

