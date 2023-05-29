Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $9.78

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Azul by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $9.61 on Monday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Get Rating

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

