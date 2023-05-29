AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.94.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

