Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. 960,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,396. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

