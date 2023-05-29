Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. 960,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,396. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.