Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. 960,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,396. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.