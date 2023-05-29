Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.65 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

