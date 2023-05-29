Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Acquired by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261,224 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.08% of Aravive worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Stock Up 7.5 %

ARAV traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 287,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,495. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

