Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,141 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

