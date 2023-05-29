Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 532,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 931,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,881. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

