Ardor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $75.19 million and $1.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

