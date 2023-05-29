Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.20. 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,188. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and have sold 7,198,170 shares valued at $187,010,895. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ares Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

