Argus Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $72.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.09.

CCEP stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

