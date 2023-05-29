Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.39 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $46.39 million and approximately $350,998.13 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002993 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,272,704 coins and its circulating supply is 173,273,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.