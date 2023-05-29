Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrival by 111.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Arrival by 17.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arrival by 141.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Further Reading

