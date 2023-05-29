Artal Group S.A. Cuts Stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.13% of Senti Biosciences worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Senti Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Senti Biosciences by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of SNTI stock remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,614. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,457.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

