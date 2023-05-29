Artal Group S.A. Raises Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.31% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. 92,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

