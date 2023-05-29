Artal Group S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300,000 shares during the period. BELLUS Health comprises 1.7% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $30,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 648,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 164,815 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 1,345,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 578,586.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

