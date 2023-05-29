ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.27 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $47.27 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,762.47 or 0.99963531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07179813 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,213,372.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.