ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised ASOS to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.77) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 861.25 ($10.71).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 406 ($5.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 380.10 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,610 ($20.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £406.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,561.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 664.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 700.05.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

