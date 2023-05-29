Athos Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 250,000 Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Chenghe Acquisition comprises 1.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA opened at $10.60 on Monday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

