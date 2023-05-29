Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 107,695 ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of ECXWW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ECARX Holdings, Inc develops hardware and software solutions for the development of connected, automated, and electrified mobility. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set, as well as operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECXWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.