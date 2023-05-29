Athos Capital Ltd Takes $4.10 Million Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000. Cartesian Growth Co. II makes up 2.4% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.39% of Cartesian Growth Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RENE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE opened at $10.61 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.