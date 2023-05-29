Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

AI opened at C$11.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.51. The stock has a market cap of C$484.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$10.15 and a twelve month high of C$13.50.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.