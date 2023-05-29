AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.7 %

AUDC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,922. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AudioCodes Company Profile

AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

