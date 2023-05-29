AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$396.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.8841355 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

