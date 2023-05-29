AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.
AutoCanada Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$396.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
