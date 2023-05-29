Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $198.90 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

