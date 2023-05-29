Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.52

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.99 billion and approximately $126.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.52 or 0.00052146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,681,839 coins and its circulating supply is 343,962,389 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

