Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $162.97 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

