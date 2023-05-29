Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $834.89 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $834.89 million and approximately $59.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00025724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,764.34 or 1.00048593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.12881749 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $55,838,050.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

