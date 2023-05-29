Bank of America Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $9.80

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPEV. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 180.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 209,185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 549.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $21,058,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

