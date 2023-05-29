Bank of America Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %

WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 24.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 350,453 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

