Bank of America Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.54.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %
WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 24.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 350,453 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
