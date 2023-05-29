Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

