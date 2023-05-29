Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$121.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$119.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.68.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

