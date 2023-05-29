Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

BNS stock opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

