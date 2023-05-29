Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $23.30.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.