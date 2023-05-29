Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.