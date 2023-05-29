Barclays Cuts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 49

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 49 ($0.61) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 59 ($0.73).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 25.68 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.16. The company has a market cap of £372.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.75 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

