Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 965 ($12.00) price target on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.58) to GBX 1,048 ($13.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,090.38 ($13.56).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 893.60 ($11.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 934.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 960.76. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 992.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 26.50 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £19,848.92 ($24,687.71). 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

