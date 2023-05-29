Barclays Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $138.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

