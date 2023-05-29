Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MCI stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

