Betterment LLC Acquires 1,671,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 15.0% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,363,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. 7,929,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

