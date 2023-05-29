Betterment LLC Buys 362,253 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $133,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.66. 167,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,752. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $66.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

