Betterment LLC Has $22.67 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000.

NYSEARCA EEMX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EEMX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

