Betterment LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. 3,728,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

