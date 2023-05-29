Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $768,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

