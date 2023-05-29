Betterment LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.25. 837,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

