Betterment LLC Sells 28,330 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

