Betterment LLC Sells 35,371 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,371 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,703.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 122,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.84. 291,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

